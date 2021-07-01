Scotiabank Boosts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $138.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $117.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $130.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.86. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

