Secret (SCRT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $749,996.00

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003025 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $70.05 million and approximately $749,996.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 187,292,793 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

