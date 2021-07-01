Sei Investments Co. Acquires 11,325 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 119.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 251.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Shares of SAVE opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

