Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 14,352 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Terex by 20.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.48. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

