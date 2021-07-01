Sei Investments Co. Has $711,000 Stock Position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $156.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.08.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

