Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TS opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.55 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

