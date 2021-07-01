Sei Investments Co. Purchases 3,873 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,034,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITCI opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

