Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMLR opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.70. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $118.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.35 million, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 62.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. Also, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $133,675.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,813 shares of company stock worth $523,210. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

