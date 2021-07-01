Sentinel Price Tops $0.0195 on Major Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $56.93 million and $231,886.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 10,564,208,857 coins and its circulating supply is 2,923,199,147 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

