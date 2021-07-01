SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 8,391 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $102.89 on Thursday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.