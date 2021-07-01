SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO opened at $502.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.63.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at $80,035,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock worth $19,295,720. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.