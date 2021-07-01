SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 50.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $306.29.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $335.61 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

