Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.63.

SJR.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.50 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark raised Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR.B traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,723. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$21.50 and a 52 week high of C$36.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03. The firm has a market cap of C$17.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.