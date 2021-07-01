Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €185.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €205.64 ($241.93).

Shares of SAE opened at €158.40 ($186.35) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €99.80 ($117.41) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €160.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

