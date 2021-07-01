Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €185.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €205.64 ($241.93).

Shares of SAE opened at €158.40 ($186.35) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €99.80 ($117.41) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €160.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

