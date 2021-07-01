Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,700.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shopify to a positive rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,421.38.

Shopify stock opened at $1,460.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,552.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,247.05. The firm has a market cap of $181.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.50, a PEG ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

