Short Interest in AfterMaster, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFTM) Expands By 182.8%

AfterMaster, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFTM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 182.8% from the May 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AFTM opened at $0.01 on Thursday. AfterMaster has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

About AfterMaster

AfterMaster, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device.

