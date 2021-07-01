Short Interest in AfterMaster, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFTM) Expands By 182.8%

AfterMaster, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFTM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 182.8% from the May 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:AFTM opened at $0.01 on Thursday. AfterMaster has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.
About AfterMaster
