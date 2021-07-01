Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Drops By 39.1%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Almonty Industries stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Almonty Industries has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93.
About Almonty Industries
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.