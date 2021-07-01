Short Interest in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Increases By 353.1%

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 353.1% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07. Ashford has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.63.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.31 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Ashford will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ashford by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AINC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ashford from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

