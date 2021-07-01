Short Interest in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Decreases By 52.3%

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 225,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 184,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,775. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 29.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 67,356 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 139.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 126,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 58.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 66,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 48.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after buying an additional 1,040,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

