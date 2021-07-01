Short Interest in Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Declines By 50.0%

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHAGF remained flat at $$249.00 during trading on Thursday. Bossard has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.00.

About Bossard

Bossard Holding AG operates the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

