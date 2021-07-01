Short Interest in Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Decreases By 78.4%

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the May 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CVAT remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 89,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,721. Cavitation Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Cavitation Technologies
Featured Article: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.