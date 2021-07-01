Short Interest in Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Expands By 100.0%

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CZBT stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.81.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

