Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Increases By 137.5%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Disco stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.29. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

