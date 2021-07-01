Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Declines By 39.9%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ENGGY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 42,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.53. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.436 per share. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR has an average rating of “Sell”.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.