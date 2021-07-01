Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Expands By 320.0%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS DBMBF remained flat at $$1.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.54.

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

