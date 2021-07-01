Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Declines By 51.5%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GELYY traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Geely Automobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

