Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Increases By 194.8%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 194.8% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of GrainCorp stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97. GrainCorp has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.28.

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

