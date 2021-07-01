Short Interest in Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Grows By 200.0%

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hino Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Hino Motors alerts:

HINOY stock remained flat at $$86.65 during midday trading on Thursday. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hino Motors has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.88.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.