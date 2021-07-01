Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Expands By 70.6%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the May 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:VCV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,864. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

