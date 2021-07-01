Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Drops By 53.3%

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE VMO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 74,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $13.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
