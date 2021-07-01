Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Drops By 53.3%

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE VMO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 74,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 290,290 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,684,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 71,434 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,765,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,625,000 after purchasing an additional 63,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

