Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Grows By 241.9%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, a growth of 241.9% from the May 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,258,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 973.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 206,926.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 39,316 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,212,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IEUS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.95. The company had a trading volume of 24,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,652. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $73.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.