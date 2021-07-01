Short Interest in Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Expands By 103.2%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,100 shares, an increase of 103.2% from the May 31st total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.8 days.

DRTGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Peel Hunt started coverage on Jet2 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Jet2 stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

