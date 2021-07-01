Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Decreases By 77.0%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the May 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,465,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,343,000 after acquiring an additional 62,835 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 426,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTO stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,180. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

