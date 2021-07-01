Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Declines By 60.7%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LBSR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,948. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.12.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile
