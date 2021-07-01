Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Declines By 60.7%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LBSR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,948. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.12.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 15,793.24 acres, and 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone.

