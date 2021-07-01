Short Interest in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Expands By 127.7%

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the May 31st total of 30,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Magal Security Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 853,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 86,340 shares during the period. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAGS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.69. 26,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,204. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63. Magal Security Systems has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $5.92.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

