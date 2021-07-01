Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Rises By 405.9%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 405.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $428,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 136,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,252 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,547,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 82,927 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 610,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 688.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 162,464 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 47,990 shares during the period.

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

