Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Decreases By 45.6%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the May 31st total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:PHT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 120,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Pioneer High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

