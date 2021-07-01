Short Interest in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Expands By 315.7%

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 315.7% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of REDU opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RISE Education Cayman has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.41 million, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27.
RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on REDU. Credit Suisse Group cut RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $2.90 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
RISE Education Cayman Company Profile
RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.
