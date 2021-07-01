Short Interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Decreases By 58.3%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,800 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ShiftPixy by 388.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 56,815 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PIXY opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.59. ShiftPixy has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative net margin of 1,019.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,269.97%.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

