Short Interest in Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Drops By 39.9%

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SUIC stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile
