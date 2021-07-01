Short Interest in Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Drops By 39.9%

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SUIC stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

