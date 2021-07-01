Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Grows By 113.0%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SJMHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.32. 1,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,628. SJM has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61.
