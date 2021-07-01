Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Grows By 113.0%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SJMHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.32. 1,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,628. SJM has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61.

Get SJM alerts:

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.