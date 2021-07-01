Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Declines By 61.7%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Standard Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Standard Bank Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.94. 8,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,571. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02. Standard Bank Group has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4508 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

