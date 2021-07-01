Short Interest in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Grows By 62.2%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRL. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The New Ireland Fund during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in The New Ireland Fund during the 1st quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 320,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

The New Ireland Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $12.30. 814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,950. The New Ireland Fund has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.65.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.