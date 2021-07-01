Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Decreases By 62.0%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TC stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31. TuanChe has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Get TuanChe alerts:

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $1.17. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 48.17% and a negative net margin of 47.89%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TuanChe during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TuanChe during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TuanChe by 131.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TuanChe in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.