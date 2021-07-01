Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Declines By 64.6%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,200 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the May 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,242,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $52.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 269,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 45,355 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,419,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,919,000 after acquiring an additional 938,405 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $4,434,000.

