Short Interest in Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Grows By 209.3%

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 209.3% from the May 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,654,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VYST opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Vystar has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.
About Vystar
See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Vystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.