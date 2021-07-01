Short Interest in Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Grows By 209.3%

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 209.3% from the May 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,654,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VYST opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Vystar has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Vystar

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex (NRL) products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products in the United States. Its products are used by manufacturers of a range of consumer and medical products, such as adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, and other medical devices, as well as natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows.

