Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Expands By 234.0%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,546,500 shares, an increase of 234.0% from the May 31st total of 1,061,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,886,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ZNOG opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Zion Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

