Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 74.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $20.68.
Sibanye Stillwater Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
