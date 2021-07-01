Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 74.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

Several brokerages have commented on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.