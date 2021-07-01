Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

SIEGY stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.64. 136,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,697. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.33. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $88.17. The firm has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

