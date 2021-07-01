Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. FIL Ltd raised its position in Signature Bank by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,495,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,270,000 after buying an additional 263,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $245.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.56.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

